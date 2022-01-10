Bank of America Begins Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

CHK opened at $69.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

