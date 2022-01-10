Bank of America Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $355.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $330.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

Shares of SNPS traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.55. 12,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.64. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

