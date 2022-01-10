Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.84

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$91.84 and last traded at C$91.29, with a volume of 282753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.37. The stock has a market cap of C$110.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

