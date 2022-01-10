Bank of The West Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.19 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

