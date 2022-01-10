Bank of The West Buys 3,980 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of The West grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $216.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

