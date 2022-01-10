Bank of The West Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,692.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

