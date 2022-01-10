Bank of The West Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of The West reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

