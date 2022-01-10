Barclays Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $51.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.