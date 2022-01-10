Barclays PLC Purchases 445,823 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $703,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $295.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.41. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.