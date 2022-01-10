Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on B shares. Truist cut their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,980. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

