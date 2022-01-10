Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,580,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 19,920,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

GOLD stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,918 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 155,756 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

