Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.55.

NYSE BAX opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

