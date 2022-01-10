Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.