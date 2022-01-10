Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

