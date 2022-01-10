Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 865,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $43,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $158,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.48. 2,137,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.