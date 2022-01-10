Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 224,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,129. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

