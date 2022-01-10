Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $102,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.