Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec started coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BLWYF stock remained flat at $$41.74 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. Bellway has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

