Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 790 ($10.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.78) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 766.33 ($10.33).

PHNX opened at GBX 670 ($9.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 652.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 659.30. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

