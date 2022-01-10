BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alcoa by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

AA stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

