BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 81,576 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after buying an additional 310,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,822 shares of company stock valued at $745,224 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

