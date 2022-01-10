BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 88.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Clorox were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $179.90 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

