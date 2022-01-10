BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,834 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $18,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,593,000 after purchasing an additional 280,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 621,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 225,125 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

