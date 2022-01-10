Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Trading 4.5% Higher

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 15,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 769% from the average session volume of 1,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

