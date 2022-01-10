BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.26. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 112,223 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

