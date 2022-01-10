Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biodesix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $145.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.78. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($31.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Watts bought 5,855 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 99,352 shares of company stock valued at $631,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biodesix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biodesix by 278.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

