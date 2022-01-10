Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.55.

BIIB stock opened at $232.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.42. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

