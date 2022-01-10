Bit-Z Token (BZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.66 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00065021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

