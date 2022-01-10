BlackHat Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $317,459.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00086150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.57 or 0.07250030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.26 or 0.99689585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

