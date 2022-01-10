BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $7,450,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.60.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $446.75 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.