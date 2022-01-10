BlackRock Inc. Has $10.07 Billion Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,059,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,190,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $10,068,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 109,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 77,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $180.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.