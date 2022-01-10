BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $14,159,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.33 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.