BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,951,995 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.56% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $6,433,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $117.64 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.