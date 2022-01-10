BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,427,235 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,853,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.67% of Raytheon Technologies worth $8,583,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after buying an additional 126,062 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

