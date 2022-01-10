Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 516,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 236,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

