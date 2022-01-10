B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BME. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.75) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 575 ($7.75) in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.70) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.76) to GBX 675 ($9.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 595.60 ($8.03).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 605.80 ($8.16) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 494.70 ($6.67) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 622.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 587.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

