BMO Capital Markets Lowers Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

