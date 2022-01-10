Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

