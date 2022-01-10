Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,510 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,813. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

