Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ally Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $49.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

