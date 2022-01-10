Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 316,610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,192,000 after purchasing an additional 304,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $47.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.