Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 234.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

