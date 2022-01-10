Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHG stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

