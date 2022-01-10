Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $93,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 878,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE BDN opened at $14.69 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.