Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 159,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $507.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

