BrightView (NYSE:BV) Trading Down 8.1%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) shares dropped 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 1,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 346,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get BrightView alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BrightView by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.