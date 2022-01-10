British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,579.89 ($48.24).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BATS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.79) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($50.79) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
LON BATS traded up GBX 49 ($0.66) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,869 ($38.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,652.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,676.96. The company has a market cap of £65.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
