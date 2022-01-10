British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,579.89 ($48.24).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BATS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.79) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($50.79) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

LON BATS traded up GBX 49 ($0.66) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,869 ($38.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,652.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,676.96. The company has a market cap of £65.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.73) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

