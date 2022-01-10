Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG traded down $69.79 on Monday, hitting $2,670.30. 43,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,918.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,813.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

