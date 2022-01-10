Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.30. 14,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.67. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

