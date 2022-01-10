Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,192,000. Snap accounts for about 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock worth $81,175,161.

NYSE SNAP traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $38.77. 420,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,065,469. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

