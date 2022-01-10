Broadleaf Partners LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.51 on Monday, reaching $455.09. The stock had a trading volume of 78,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,987. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.30. The stock has a market cap of $428.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

